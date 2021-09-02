Following the United States’ claim that it will surpass Russia’s arsenal, China pushes for a nuclear weapons buildup.

The Global Times, a state-run Chinese news agency, denied that China’s nuclear arsenal will ever reach Russia’s, but argued that the weapons should be developed further to discourage a fight with the US.

China, a long-time enemy of the United States, has been building up its nuclear weapons, which has alarmed American officials. Lieutenant General Thomas Bussiere of the United States Air Force, who oversees America’s arsenal, warned that China’s rapid development was no longer aligned with public statements that Beijing’s goal was a minimum nuclear deterrent, and that in a few years, China’s nuclear threat could surpass Russia’s.

The Global Times’ editor-in-chief, Hu Xijin, accused Bussiere of attempting to “sow discord” between Russia and China by suggesting that Russia should be concerned about China’s nuclear capability. Xijin also rejected that China was fast expanding its arsenal to the point where it could overtake Russia’s, writing in the op-ed that it’s “impossible” to think China could do so in the “near future.”

China’s nuclear program was described as “concerning” by the State Department in early July. Representative Mike Rogers said it underlines America’s need to update its nuclear deterrent. Congressman Mark Turner said it was a sign that the government was “deploying nuclear weapons to threaten the United States and its allies.”

According to the Pentagon, China’s nuclear warhead stockpile might double in size, bringing it to more than 400 warheads at the very least. Concerns that China poses a nuclear danger have been dismissed by Beijing, which points out that its arsenal is far inferior to that of the United States and Russia, the world’s two largest nuclear powers.

Along with expanding nuclear weapons, Bussiere pointed out that the United States and China lack a structure for nuclear discussions or treaties, as the United States does with Russia. Despite the United States’ efforts to get China to sign a nuclear arms treaty with Russia, Beijing has refused, stating that it has no intention of doing so.

The relationship between China and the United States has been worsening for some time, and Beijing regards the majority of American activities as a tactic of preventing China from progressing. The same may be said about nuclear weapons and Hu’s claims that attempts to include China in treaties and dialogue mechanisms have failed. This is a condensed version of the information.