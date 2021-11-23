Following the subpoena, Alex Jones claims the January 6th Committee is “worse” than McCarthyism.

After receiving a subpoena, conspiracy theorist and Infowars presenter Alex Jones accused the House Select Committee probing the January 6 incident of being “worse” than McCarthyism.

Jones, along with five other Trump friends, including Roger Stone, were subpoenaed on Monday as part of the investigation into the Capitol storming.

Jones was charged by the committee of helping to organize protests prior to the mob of Trump supporters storming the Capitol and of “implying he knew” about the former president’s plans on January 6.

Jones labeled the committee as a bigger “witch hunt” than Republican senator Joseph McCarthy’s erroneous assertion that hundreds of Communists had infiltrated a number of departments within the US government in 1950, in a statement released on his InfoWars website.

The term “McCarthyism” has since evolved to mean persons who have been exposed to unjust and false investigations or accusations.

“The Democrats’ January 6 committee, as a witch hunt, has lied about myself and so many other individuals I know and stated that we wanted to attack the Capitol on January 6,” Jones added.

“A criminal subpoena has been issued. Joseph McCarthy did this to a number of people in America, and it turns out that some of the people he was targeting were genuinely guilty.

“When we talk about January 6, we’re talking about something that’s far worse than what Joseph McCarthy did. And I believe he overstepped his bounds “Jones continued.

“This is an outright declaration of war on the citizens of the United States and free expression. They don’t care that I was at the Capitol trying to stop what happened in this committee?” No, they want to put me on trial in the corporate media, selectively exposing information so that when people hear the name Alex Jones, they assume we’re talking about an insurgent criminal when we’re talking about the polar opposite.” Jones has not stated whether or not he intends to cooperate with the subpoena issued against him. Steve Bannon was charged with criminal contempt of Congress after he refused to turn over any documents when the committee asked for them, using Trump’s “executive privilege” defense.

The announcement was made in a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.