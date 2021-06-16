Following the school’s marking of unvaccinated students at prom, parents are calling for the superintendent’s resignation.

A petition calling for the superintendent of a New Hampshire high school to resign has nearly half of the required signatures. The school was recently criticized for branding its unvaccinated kids with a marker at their prom.

For a variety of reasons, parents of some students in New Hampshire’s School Administrative Unit 16 (SAU 16) are requesting the replacement of Superintendent Dr. David Ryan and some school board members. They include keeping the district’s schools closed after other schools in the state reopened (related to COVID-19), not allowing parents to choose whether or not their children should wear face masks, using mental health assessments without parental knowledge or consent, and “branding and tracking of students at prom.” Exeter, Brentwood, Kensington, East Kingston, Newfields, and Stratham, N.H. are all served by SAU 16.

“We want a leader that brings the community together and tries to serve all of SAU 16’s families. The petition adds, “We’ve lost faith in your capacity to lead this district to the high standards our children deserve.”

With 459 signatures, the petition is over halfway to the 1,000 signatures required.

A black sharpie was used to label any student who did not have a vaccination card at Exeter High School’s senior prom earlier this month. Students who had had vaccinations received a red mark.

During the school dance, event organizers and other underclass students asked pupils to raise their hands every few songs for contract tracing purposes.

The way prom protocols were handled prompted Republican State Rep. Melissa Litchfield to ask for further information about the events that went place on her Facebook page. She also stated that school administrators had no right to demand immunization cards, and she cited a parent’s outraged comparison of the scenario to “Nazi Germany.” “…I find that utterly unbelievable…,” the parent wrote. It’s intolerable to mark them, thereby marking them out, and then have to raise their hands.” Litchfield has been a vocal advocate for vaccination privacy in the past.

While the school stated that it was unaware of any COVID-19 cases related to the prom, it did state that just one of the event’s organizers had a list. This is a condensed version of the information.