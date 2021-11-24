Following the Rittenhouse verdict, a Texas gun store is holding a ‘Not Guilty’ sale.

According to KPRC-TV in Houston, the Saddle River Range near Conroe recently sent out a text to customers advertising the discount, which began last Saturday and will run until Thanksgiving.

The sale was also revealed on Instagram, with a photo of Rittenhouse clutching a gun during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. After fatally shooting two persons and wounding another, Rittenhouse was charged with various felonies.

The Saddle River Range said in an Instagram post that it wished to “clear up some misconceptions” about the sale.

“We’re rejoicing at Kyle Rittenhouse’s newfound freedom to protect himself without facing repercussions. This is a significant victory for the Second Amendment and a reason to rejoice “According to the caption of the post.

“We apologize to those of you who believe we are celebrating “the deaths of innocent people” since you did not take the time to acquire and examine the case’s actual facts. We sincerely hope you will do so in the near future “a caption was added

Thomas Bolsch, owner of Saddle River Range, told KPRC that the auction is aimed to commemorate the ranch’s 50th anniversary “From a Second Amendment and right to self-defense standpoint, the acquittal is a win.

“We did not celebrate the loss of life, and we do not celebrate it now,” Bolsch told the news outlet. “There isn’t a single thing I would change.” Bolsch was contacted for additional comment by Washington Newsday, but he did not respond in time for publication.

The sale of the gun store comes after Rittenhouse’s acquittal by a Kenosha jury last week, which found him not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and four other charges in the August 25, 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense, according to the defense.

“I didn’t make any mistakes. I stood up for myself, “The jury was informed by Rittenhouse.

Advocates for gun rights hailed the jury's decision. Dudley Brown, executive director of the National Foundation for Gun Rights, stated, "When we saw the video footage, we were shocked.