Following the Executive Privilege ruling, there have been calls for Steve Bannon to face criminal charges.

After a judge denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to claim executive privilege to keep papers related to the run-up to January 6 hidden, the case for Steve Bannon being prosecuted with criminal contempt of Congress has been strengthened.

On Tuesday, District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan rejected Trump’s request to keep documents documenting discussions between him and his friends from the House select committee investigating the Capitol violence from the House select committee investigating the riot.

“Chutkan noted in her opinion that “[Trump’s] claim that he can overturn the express desire of the executive branch appears to be based on the concept that his executive power ‘exists in perpetuity.”

“Presidents, on the other hand, are not kings, and Plaintiff is not the President. He retains the right to claim that his records are protected, but the current President [Joe Biden] is “not constitutionally bound to honor” that claim.” After being subpoenaed, Bannon, a former White House senior adviser, has refused to hand over any papers related to the January 6 investigation. His denial was based on Trump’s claim of executive privilege.

The House of Representatives decided on October 21 to charge Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress. The case was sent to the United States Attorney’s Office in Washington, where prosecutors would decide whether or not to present it to a grand jury for possible criminal charges.

However, some three weeks after the vote, there has been no indication from the Department of Justice as to whether or not a prosecution will be pursued.

Attorney General Merrick Garland did not give a firm answer on whether any efforts had been taken to file charges against Bannon before Chutkan’s verdict.

In a press conference on Monday, Garland stated, “This is a criminal matter.” “We examine these in the same manner we evaluate facts in the law, by applying prosecution principles.” “No,” Garland said when asked if there had been any fresh developments. The decision on whether or not to reveal Trump’s documents, which are held at the National Archives, might end up before the Supreme Court. Trump’s spokeswoman, Taylor Budowich, said that the ruling will be appealed by his legal team.

Budowich tweeted, “From the beginning, the battle to maintain Executive Privilege for Presidents past, present, and future was meant to be determined by the Appellate Courts.” “President Trump is still dedicated. This is a condensed version of the information.