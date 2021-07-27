Following the deaths in China’s subway floods, Boston has issued a warning that it, too, faces a “serious” threat.

According to a new study, Boston faces a “serious” threat of flooding due to increasing sea levels, after countless residents in China died as a result of floods in the country’s subway stations.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) network of rails poses flooding hazards during the next 50 years, according to researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Tulane University.

According to the Boston Globe, “severe flooding is a grave difficulty for the T.” Michael Martello, a researcher at MIT’s Transit Lab and the report’s primary author, stated, “Severe flooding is a grave challenge for the T.”

“Sea level rise (SLR) poses rising flood hazards to coastal communities and infrastructure,” said to the research, which was commissioned by the MBTA.

According to the study’s authors, they used sea-level rise calculations to anticipate where areas of the MBTA’s rail system will be flooded. According to the authors, they utilized “a reference 1-100 year coastal flood event to indicate declining rail transportation network resilience as anticipated SLR grows.”

The report stated, “We present a broad concept of engineering resilience for infrastructure systems in the context of climate change and demonstrate its application for the assessment of SLR impacts on the rail rapid transit network in Boston.”

“Proposed coastal flood events are treated as exogenous exposure events in this paradigm, and they interact with both physical and topological endogenous network characteristics.”

According to the Boston Globe, a 100-year storm is expected to flood the entire MBTA Blue Line, as well as portions of the Red and Orange lines, by 2030. According to the Boston Globe, a 100-year storm will flood the bulk of the MBTA network in 2070, and “system connectivity” between the individual lines would be reduced to just 9%.

According to the Boston Globe, the study also concluded that if coastal storms become more severe in the future, the MBTA will face a “existential” threat.

“While the study is informative, it is not surprising given the susceptibility of all of Boston and its infrastructure to rising sea levels (the study’s writers placed the MBTA infrastructure on a flood map with the help of MBTA staff),” a spokesperson for the MBTA said in a statement sent to This website in response to the study. This is a condensed version of the information.