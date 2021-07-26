Following the crash, the alleged drunk driver feared the nurse would ‘inject him with COVID-19.’

According to WKRN, a guy in South Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested on DUI and other offenses on Sunday and refused to take a Breathalyzer or allow a nurse to draw blood because he was afraid of being “injected with COVID-19.”

Police were called to a stalled vehicle in a junction about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they discovered Russell Rainey, 68, who allegedly stated that he was waiting for a tow truck.

Rainey was apparently wobbly on his feet, had bloodshot eyes, and reeked of booze, according to WKRN.

Rainey reportedly refused to take a Breathalyzer test and claimed, “You’re trying to get me to do a COVID shot,” according to a police report.

Officers got a search warrant and asked a nurse to draw the suspect’s blood, according to WKRN, but Rainey was “combative” and afraid the nurse would “inject him with COVID-19.”

Rainey was detained and charged with driving under the influence, disorderly behavior, and driving with a revoked license, among other things.

A bail of $35,000 was posted.

The Nashville Metro Police Department corroborated some elements of the incident when this website contacted them for comment.

Rainey’s concern of the COVID vaccine appears to be shared by many Tennessee citizens, since only 39% of people have been properly vaccinated, according to the state.

Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee’s Health Commissioner, is particularly concerned about this report of unvaccinated people, saying that cases had surged by 200 percent since July 1.

Piercey said in a press conference on Friday that unvaccinated people accounted for 97 percent of all hospitalizations and 98 percent of deaths.

Piercey stated, “We believe the Delta variety is the prevalent variant in Tennessee.” “The number one approach to protect yourself against the Delta variant or any of the variants is to get a vaccine,” she added.

Researchers from Georgetown University discovered earlier this month that Tennessee was one of five under-vaccinated states that could put the rest of the country at danger.

According to Shweta Bansal, an associate professor of biology at Georgetown, “unvaccinated individuals are efficient fuel like dry wood for the fire of future outbreaks.” “Vaccinated people are like damp wood: they can’t easily catch fire if they’re surrounded by dry wood. This is a condensed version of the information.