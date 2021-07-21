Following Space Flight, Independent Bookstores Troll Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos has been chastised by a number of independent retailers and authors after the billionaire successfully launched himself into space.

On Tuesday, Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon and the world’s richest man, conducted a 10-minute suborbital flight on his Blue Origin-built New Shepard rocket.

His brother, Mark Bezos, an 18-year-old student named Oliver Daemen, and 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk, who made it into space 50 years after an all-woman space mission dubbed “Mercury 13” was canceled, were among the crew members.

Even before the rocket launch, Bezos and fellow billionaire and space tourism rival Richard Branson were chastised for diverting their massive fortunes from humanitarian and climate change causes.

Bezos in particular has been severely chastised for the bad working conditions of Amazon employees, particularly during the pandemic, and the billionaire has also been accused of paying no or little federal income tax throughout the years.

Several independent booksellers, among many others that have suffered as Amazon has grown to become the world’s largest online retailer, have taken advantage of Bezos’ space launch to mock him while asking consumers to spend their money on them instead.

May I just say that when you buy from a high street bookshop, your money stays in the community; independent bookstores like Waterstones pay taxes that fund everything from education to nurse salaries. We guarantee that your money will not be shot into space in a big penis. pic.twitter.com/Prr3V1AKGm

July 21, 2021 — Kenilworth Books (@KenilworthBook)

https://t.co/LM2tUVqvbK

July 20, 2021 — Book Cellar (@BookCellar)

“We don’t have the money to go to space because independent bookstores pay our taxes, allow our employees normal amounts of bathroom breaks, don’t sell your data/private information, and support our communities,” the Minnesota-based Red Balloon Bookstore tweeted while sharing a link where customers can buy books about space from them.

“Just to properly frame it, Jeff Bezos took your money and money that should’ve gone to develop schools, roads, public housing, healthcare, and assist small businesses to launch himself into”near space” and enjoy days,” author Jared Yates Sexton tweeted. This is a condensed version of the information.