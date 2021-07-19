Following several scandals, Minnesota Democrats have asked fellow legislator John Thompson to resign.

Following many scandals, top Minnesota Democrats requested fellow congressman John Thompson to quit, according to the Associated Press.

Thompson was elected to Minnesota’s House of Representatives in January after getting active in politics to campaign for law enforcement reform after his friend Philando Castile was killed by police in 2016. However, incidents involving Thompson, such as claims of domestic abuse, a prior misdemeanor record, and recent comments that raised questions about his residency in his St. Paul district, spurred calls for his resignation.

State House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Majority Leader Ryan Winkler said, “Representative Thompson ran for office to push progressive policies, but his recent actions, as well as intolerable claims of abuse and misbehavior, have become a hindrance to that effort.”

Hortman and Winkler were the first to call for Thompson’s resignation, followed by other Democrats and Gov. Tim Walz. Thompson, on the other hand, is ignoring calls for him to resign.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Thompson was already coping with the aftermath from an ugly traffic encounter when old domestic abuse charges arose.

Republicans in the legislature have threatened to launch an ethics complaint against Thompson, who has become a vocal advocate for police accountability.

Thompson used his platform to advocate for policing reforms that would protect people of color from discrimination. However, after a rocky couple of weeks, the domestic abuse claims, first published by KMSP-TV on Friday, were the final straw for prominent Democrats.

Thompson’s St. Paul district residency was first put into doubt when he claimed he was racially profiled during a traffic check on July 4. Then, just before running for office, he faced a misdemeanor charge of impeding police for his claimed actions during an altercation that resulted in a lockdown at a suburban hospital in 2019.

Top Minnesota Democrats had had enough by Saturday. His persistent presence, according to Hortman and Winkler, was compromising the very causes he championed.

Thompson has stated that he is a resident in his district. Jordan Kushner, his attorney, refuted the allegations of abuse and questioned the veracity of police records published in press reports on Sunday. He claimed they were made up by cops, who had loathed Thompson since his obscenity-laced speech outside the residence in August last year. This is a condensed version of the information.