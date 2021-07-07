Following Lil Nas X’s kiss on the BET Awards, the FCC receives only three complaints.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received only three complaints from viewers who were offended by gay rapper Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss with one of his dancers during his performance at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards on June 27, 2020.

While performing “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” a song about longing and anxiety in his relationships, the rapper kissed one of his male dancers.

Lil Nas X wore golden boots, a skirt, armlets, eye makeup, and a pharaoh crown as he ascended the BET stage in an ancient Egyptian motif. His shirtless dancers donned black harem trousers and gold collars and armlets with their head covers. As he kissed a dancer at the end of the song, the audience erupted in applause. It was the first time a male-on-male kiss occurred during an award show performance.

One FCC complaint stated, “I was quite shocked to witness two males literally having sexual on the stage when the awards event is intended to be a family show.” “It’s ludicrous, and both children and adults are subjected to it. This is unacceptable, and I will no longer subscribe to the BET network. DISGUSTING AND UNCOMFORTABLE!!!!!!!!!”

“During a performance, two gay males kissed,” said a second complaint. Why are you airing this on television? It’s repulsive and inappropriate for children to view since it’s unnatural.”

The final complaint said, “Satanism shouldn’t be displayed on a family-oriented award show,” presumably referring to the song’s music video. The rapper is seen pole dancing his way down to Hell, giving Satan a lapdance, and breaking his neck in order to steal his horned crown and rule the underworld.

On Twitter, Lil Nas X responded to critics who were angered by his BET performance.

In a June 28 tweet, he added, “Like the song is literally about gay sex, what y’all want me to do is play the piano while making a cake?”

He also tweeted that his performance was aggressively sexual in order to combat his feelings of fear and guilt as a gay man growing up in a homophobic society. He also thought it was “hilarious” that some parents were offended because they had to explain to their children that “gay people exist” due of his performance.

Lil Nas X’s performance on BET was his second appearance on the show. This is a condensed version of the information.