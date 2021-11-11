Following KKK membership revelations, Kentucky sheriff’s officers have resigned.

Two high-ranking officials of Kentucky’s Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are resigning after it was found that they were once members of the Ku Klux Klan.

After The Louisville Courier-Journal revealed them as members of a KKK branch made up of law enforcement officers decades ago, Mike Loran, a captain in the department’s criminal division, is due to retire, and Deputy Gary Fischer is leaving.

Loran, now 69, worked for the old Louisville Police Department at the time, while Fischer, 70, was a Jefferson County cop.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. Col. Carl Yates told The Courier-Journal, “This is the first step in a long journey of healing for our department and going ahead to strengthen the respect and trust of all our constituents.”

In a 1985 civil case filed by a Black couple who had their house burned down in a previously all-white community, the pair was found to have been members of the Confederate Officers Patriotic Squad [COPS].

The membership was not made public, however, since the depositions were sealed by a federal judge in order to protect the officials’ and other COPS members’ First Amendment rights to freedom of association.

The arson attack on the Black couple’s home was not blamed on the KKK, including Fischer and Loran.

Fischer was one of four cops who admitted to being a member of the KKK faction in 1986, according to the Courier-Journal. In a deposition, Fischer stated that he took the KKK pledge but only attended one meeting in the 1970s.

He said that at the time, he thought of the white nationalist organisation as “more or less a social organization.”

“I chalked it up to a terrible encounter and a lapse in judgment,” he explained.

Jefferson County Sheriff John Aubrey told The Courier-Journal that the findings regarding his officers’ past KKK ties were “shocked and very disheartening.”

He stated, “I have always tried to highlight that the sheriff’s office has a responsibility to serve all individuals equally, with dignity and respect.” “And it’s critical that our citizenry believe they can rely on our personnel to do so. As a result, it was a painful experience for me.” Both men were inserted by Aubrey. This is a condensed version of the information.