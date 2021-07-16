Following Kevin Love’s withdrawal from the Olympics, USA Basketball will now replace two players.

The United States Olympic basketball team will have to replace two players after Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers was forced to withdraw due to a calf injury, according to the Associated Press.

Love’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, said the forward would not be playing in the Tokyo games, as first reported by ESPN.

According to the Associated Press, the team confirmed Thursday that Bradley Beal, a guard for the Washington Wizards, would also miss the Olympics after being placed on health and safety measures.

The United States squad suspended their exhibition match against Australia on Friday due to health and safety concerns.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.