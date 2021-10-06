Following his split from the Democrats, Andrew Yang founded the Forward Party.

Andrew Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, announced the formation of a new political party on Tuesday. After announcing his departure from the Democratic Party on Monday, Yang launched the Forward Party in an attempt to overcome the gap between Democrats and Republicans.

Yang noted in a video released on Twitter formally establishing the party and opening the group’s official website, ForwardParty.com, that the group was formed to “address the problems that are actually driving us insane.” While the 46-year-old had long been speculated to be creating a new political party, he has yet to make an official announcement.

In the video, Yang continues, “You have to accept facts that this system is not working.” “Unfortunately, polarization is at an all-time high, to the point where people can’t even be in the same room with their family members; we’re seeing physical violence erupt; and it’s just going to get worse, not better.”

According to the video’s data, 57 percent of Americans want a third party, and up to 60 percent believe both the Democratic and Republican parties are out of touch.

The Forward Party would like to extend a warm welcome to you. #forward #forwardist pic.twitter.com/k385M45hdN @Fwd Party #forward #forwardist pic.twitter.com/k385M45hdN

5 October 2021 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang)

Yang emphasized the importance of forming a party that can bridge the divide between the two major parties and assist bring about change in Congress.

“Three out of every four Americans disapprove of what Congress is doing, yet more than nine out of ten will be set up to win reelection,” he stated. “[Politicians] don’t appeal to the 51 percent of voters you think you need; instead, they cater to the most extreme 10 to 20%, which is why we’re pitted against one other.”

According to the Forward Party’s website, its platform includes a number of improvements, including a $1,000 per month universal basic income for every American. During Yang’s presidential campaign, this idea was one of his most well-known, and it quickly became one of the most popular topics on his agenda.

In addition to economic reforms, the Freedom Party is fighting for constitutional amendments to implement term limits. A person’s term in each chamber would be limited by the Freedom Party. This is a condensed version of the information.