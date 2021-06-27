Following his death, tributes were paid to Johnny Solinger, a former skid row singer.

Johnny Solinger, the longest-serving singer on Skid Row, has died. He was 55 years old at the time.

Friends described the Arkansas-born rocker as “a bright, bold blaze of life.”

He joined Skid Row, the multiplatinum metal band, when it revived in 1999 after a three-year sabbatical, replacing Sebastian Bach, the group’s previous singer.

When the band opened for Kiss’ initial farewell tour the following year, Solinger was soon on stage performing. His vocals were featured on the band’s fourth studio album, Thickskin, which was published in 2003, and its follow-up, Revolutions per Minute, which was released in 2006.

In 2015, he announced his departure from the band, stating that he had “chosen to leave SKID ROW to pursue [his]solo career.”

Members of Skid Row later reported that Solinger had been sacked amicably. TNT singer Tony Harnell took his place, but he left barely eight months later.

Solinger’s solo country EP Scrappy Smith was released shortly before his departure from the band in 2015.

His granddad was honored in the album’s title track. “My grandfather’s name is Willard Jesse ‘Scrappy’ Smith, and he turns 100 in April,” he told Billboard in October 2014. Scrappy Smith is a one-of-a-kind moniker.

“He still travels down the mountain every day for coffee, and he’s still alive.” He also goes to the rec center to flirt with all the 80 year old ‘girls.’

Solinger announced in May that he was suffering from liver failure. In a social media post at the time, he asked fans for their support, explaining “as with most musicians I do not have health insurance.”

Tributes have been paid to the vocalist following his death.

A statement from Skid Row read: “We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us.”

Bassist Rachel Bolan, who was among the signatories of the statement, also wrote on his personal Instagram: “RIP Singo. Get yourself a piece of pie with Scrappy.”