Following his acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse was awarded an AR-15 for ‘Defense of Gun Rights.’

Following his acquittal on homicide charges, accused shooter Kyle Rittenhouse was presented with an AR-15 assault rifle by Gun Owners of America (GOA) for his “support of gun rights.”

In a Friday morning tweet, GOA said, “ALERT: GOA will be presenting Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15 for his protection of gun rights in America.” “Join us in expressing our gratitude to Kyle Rittenhouse for his tireless advocacy on behalf of gun owners and self-defense rights around the country!” ALERT: For his protection of gun rights in America, GOA will honor Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15.

Please join us in expressing our gratitude to Kyle Rittenhouse for his tireless advocacy on behalf of gun owners and self-defense rights around the country!

@GunOwners (@GunOwners) — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) 19 November 2021 On August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse used an AR-15 like rifle to kill Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injure Gaige Grosskreutz in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In relation to the event, Rittenhouse pled self-defense to homicide charges. On Friday, a jury ruled him not guilty.

Prosecutors claimed that Rittenhouse’s victims approached him because they were afraid he was an active shooter. Rittenhouse was 17 years old at the time of the killings, making him ineligible to buy or own a firearm. Dominick Black, a friend of his, bought it for him, according to Black’s testimony at the trial.

Rittenhouse became a symbol for gun rights activists and gun groups after the shooting.

Right-wing podcaster Elijah Schafer posted this image of Rittenhouse wearing a Black Rifle Coffee t-shirt on November 20, 2020. The coffee brand has a pro-military, pro-gun, and pro-police image, and is even offered at shooting ranges. The corporation, on the other hand, denied any ties to Rittenhouse.

Last year, the National Foundation for Gun Rights (NFGR) raised more than $50,000 for Rittenhouse’s legal bills. Following his not guilty verdict, NFGR published a statement of joy.

“NFGR took the choice to help Kyle straight immediately when we viewed the video footage of him protecting himself and others in Kenosha, WI, and we’re delighted to see that he is now a free man,” NFGR Executive Director Dudley Brown said in a statement.

The National Rifle Association (NRA), a firearms lobby, is also involved. This is a condensed version of the information.