Following FDA approval, the CDC will decide whether or not to approve COVID boosters for all adults.

The Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that all Americans aged 18 and up will be able to receive COVID-19 booster doses.

This decision was made in response to increased demand for Pfizer and Moderna boosters ahead of the holiday season, when individuals will be traveling more.

Currently, the booster is only available to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and persons with chronic illnesses, though several states have already broadened booster eligibility to all adults without FDA clearance.

Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccination leader, told the Associated Press, “We heard loud and clear that people needed something simpler—and this, I believe, is straightforward.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must agree to the FDA’s motion before it can be implemented. It will be debated by the organization’s scientific advisers later Friday.

The COVID-19 vaccines provide good protection against serious infection without boosters, according to the AP investigation, but their potency diminishes over time.

The effects of the booster were examined by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Even with the Delta version, they observed that the protection against symptomatic infections in the 10,000 persons of all ages they tested rose to almost 95%. The FDA judged that this was sufficient evidence to support the booster eligibility increase.

The action comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases has progressively increased over the last two weeks, particularly in places where the inclement weather has kept people home. Some states bypassed the federal government and made boosters available to all adults.

Marks explained why certain governors were able to get ahead of the FDA.

“We’re entering a cold season, with cases on the rise, high travel season, and people spending their holidays indoors,” he said. “They presumably saw the ghost of what might happen here and tried—well-intentionedly—to do something about it.” The Biden administration’s original goal was to have boosters for everyone. However, based on the vaccinations’ sustained effectiveness in most age groups, a panel of FDA experts voted unanimously against that suggestion in September. Instead, they advocated for an additional Pfizer dose for the most vulnerable.

The FDA allowed Moderna boosters—using a dose half as large as the first two shots—for the same vulnerable last month, endorsed by its advisory group.