Following early successes, more mayors in the United States are interested in guaranteed income programs.

Following the early success of various guaranteed income initiatives across the United States, the Associated Press reported that more mayors are interested in making them permanent fixtures to eliminate poverty and inequality.

Many mayors believe that delivering government monies to needy Americans is not an unrealistic concept, as seen by the successful rollout of stimulus packages and the extension of the child tax credit program.

Across the United States, dozens of towns and counties have undertaken efforts to distribute no-strings-attached payments to low-income residents and then track their impact. According to the Associated Press, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s most recent budget included a $24 million guaranteed income program that would provide $1,000 per month to 2,000 low-income families.

The Mayors for a Guaranteed Income organization plans to use data from these projects to lobby the White House and Congress for a federally funded guaranteed income or a permanent monthly child tax credit.

Garcetti stated, “The pandemic taught us what is possible.” “We’re now going to be a pretty potent lobby to get the child tax credit permanent.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Even as critics blast the programs as unaffordable or discouraging people from working, the surge in interest in these so-called free money pilot programs demonstrates how quickly the concept of simply handing out cash with no strings attached has shifted from far-fetched idea to serious policy proposal. Supporters claim it’s all because of COVID-19, which cost millions of people their jobs and led the federal government to cut checks to save the economy under both Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden – relief that was extremely popular politically.

The American Rescue Plan, which Biden signed in March, doubled the child tax credit for a year to $3,600 for children under the age of six and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen, with the first six months of the credit being advanced through monthly installments beginning this month. Last year, the credit was $2,000 per child, and it was only available to families who owed the government money. Low-income households and those who do not have any income to report were excluded.

Biden wants the credit to be extended until 2025, and then made permanent. Republicans contend that doing so would act as a deterrent. This is a condensed version of the information.