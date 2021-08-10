Following DISH’s breakup with Sinclair, hundreds of local news stations will be dropped.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns 112 local television stations in locations such as Las Vegas, Austin, and Minneapolis, revealed today that it was unable to secure a deal with DISH to continue showing its programming. The present agreement is slated to expire on August 16th.

DISH Network, well known for its satellite dishes, has 8.6 million TV subscribers and 2.4 million streaming users through its Sling TV subsidiary, which will no longer broadcast Sinclair content.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company has been struggling recently, losing 67,000 pay-TV subscribers in the quarter ended June 30. Its annual revenue has fluctuated during the last ten years, according to Statista. Sinclair, on the other hand, has seen consistent revenue growth since 2010, extending its network portfolio over time, according to Statista.

“Despite dwindling viewership, Sinclair is demanding that DISH pay over a billion dollars in fees for their television channels—a substantial increase from what we pay for these same channels today,” Brian Neylon, group president of DISH TV, said in a statement. “Sinclair is making these ludicrous demands, ignoring its public interest responsibilities and putting customers in the middle of its negotiations.”

In recent years, Sinclair has been chastised for its purported right-wing bias. According to political scientists Gregory Martin and Josh McCrain of Emory University, Sinclair-owned stations began to cover more national and less local news, with the coverage leaning conservative.

As one of the country’s largest local TV news providers, the firm covers a sizable portion of the estimated 41% of Americans who obtain their news from television, according to Pew Research Center. The corporation has worked hard to maintain its TV news market share, requiring local anchors to recite a company statement warning viewers to be aware of “certain members of the media [who]exploit their platforms to push their own personal bias.”

DISH has been chastised in the past for its relations with local TV news providers, an industry that has seen its ad revenue plummet in recent years. The collaboration between DISH and Nexstar, the other leading TV news supplier in the United States, nearly fell apart in December 2020 as the two sides fought to reach an agreement.

“DISH Network has a proven track record,” Sinclair said in a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.