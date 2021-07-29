Following CDC guidelines, the Smithsonian and Disney World are now requiring masks.

Following updated masking guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], the Smithsonian and Disney announced this week that visitors to interior spaces will henceforth be required to wear masks.

The Smithsonian announced in a news release on Thursday that starting July 30, “all visitors aged 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask in its museums and interior spaces.”

Visitors who have been properly vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be required to wear masks in outdoor locations such as the Smithsonian National Zoo and the Smithsonian’s outdoor gardens, according to the press release.

A Smithsonian representative told This website that personnel are also obliged to wear masks indoors, which has been the museum’s policy since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

According to the Smithsonian, the institution paused its mask requirements on June 28 but decided to amend their policy on Thursday after receiving updated mask guidelines from the CDC.

The CDC declared earlier this week that persons who are completely vaccinated should begin wearing masks again in places of the country where COVID-19 transmission is considered “substantial or high.” Those who have not been vaccinated against the new coronavirus must continue to wear masks in public places.

“While Washington, D.C. is currently classified as moderate risk,” the Smithsonian said in a statement announcing the updated mask guidelines, “the Smithsonian welcomes visitors from all over the world, and will require masks to protect the health and safety of staff and visitors at its locations in the Washington, D.C. area and in New York City.”

In addition to the Smithsonian, Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California have stated that visitors and employees will be required to wear masks while inside.

“Effective July 30, all Guests [ages 2 and up]must wear face coverings indoors and on Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliners, regardless of vaccination status. This includes when you first walk in and throughout all of the attractions. In outdoor shared areas, face coverings are still optional for all Guests,” Disney wrote in an update on its website.

According to CNN, Disney’s decision to amend its mask policies was influenced by “health and government guidelines.” This is a condensed version of the information.