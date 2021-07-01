Following Bill Cosby’s release from prison, the National Sexual Assault Hotline has seen a 24 percent increase in calls.

As many survivors of sexual assault struggle to digest Bill Cosby’s overturned conviction, an anti-sexual-violence organization claimed Wednesday that hotline calls jumped by 24% over the previous week.

The Associated Press quoted Scott Berkowitz, executive director of the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), as saying, “This is one of those times I truly pray people will read beyond the headlines.”

Cosby became a central opponent of the #MeToo movement after allegations that he systematically drugged and raped women during his career. His conviction in one case was a watershed moment for survivors of sexual violence and their advocates, who thought that it would usher in a new era of accountability.

However, others have questioned if the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s surprise decision to reverse Cosby’s conviction will dissuade survivors from reporting their abusers. While some victims have been encouraged to come forward in recent years, activists are concerned that this will no longer be the case.

Indira Henard, director of the DC Rape Crisis Center, felt she was misreading her phone when she received the text message on Wednesday. “Oh my god, Indira,” exclaimed a coworker in a message. “Bill Cosby is on his way out of prison.”

Henard added, “I turned on the TV and there it was, and my heart just fell.” “I imagined how all of our survivors must be feeling.”

Henard says the center’s hotline was “off the hook” during the afternoon, with survivors requiring a safe place to process and people asking, “What happened?” I’m not sure what you’re talking about. He got convicted. Why would they do this?’” The center held support sessions Wednesday evening and scheduled emergency sessions Thursday to deal with the news.

“It’s been a hard day,” Henard said. “It’s a deeply painful moment—not just for survivors in the Cosby case who came forward at great personal risk but for all survivors.”

For Tarana Burke, the prominent activist who gave the #MeToo movement its name, the first reaction to the Pennsylvania court’s decision was “shock, definitely shock.”

"And as the shock settled in and I started seeing some of the

commentary coming in…we—folks who do this work across the field—started huddling together to talk about what our response would be," said Burke, herself a sexual assault survivor in her youth.