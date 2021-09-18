Following a “significant” increase in COVID deaths, Georgia County will add morgue space.

According to WSB-TV, one Georgia county will expand its morgue space due to a “substantial spike in COVID-related deaths.”

Wellstar West Georgia Hospital in Troup County, southwest of Atlanta, will receive the new 10-foot by 10-foot cooler. It will be a permanent addition to the hospital, capable of accommodating up to 15 extra bodies.

The installation will take 12 weeks to complete and will be funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

To keep up with the recent flow of COVID-19 deaths, Troup County officials claimed they have had to rely on privately operated morgues at sites like funeral homes and hospital morgues in adjacent counties.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Troup County has a high rate of community transmission. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 230 county people out of a population of 70,000 since the outbreak began. In the last week, there have been 227 new reported cases and 81 new hospital admissions in the county.

Erin Hackley, a Troup County coroner, said she first saw the county’s need for increased morgue capacity when she ran for the position in 2020.

In an official statement, Hackley said, “As a Coroner’s Office candidate in 2020, I noticed the need for a larger, more accessible morgue within Troup County.” “At the time, it wasn’t evident how critical that requirement would become in the near future. Not only in this pandemic, but also in future mass casualty and disaster events.”

Troup County has been contacted for more information on this topic by this website.

Georgia has experienced over 43,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, according to the CDC. This equates to about 410 cases per 100,000 people. According to The New York Times, 54 percent of Georgia people have had at least one vaccine injection, with 44 percent fully vaccinated. This is significantly lower than the national averages of 64% with one doe and 54% fully immunized.

Throughout the COVID-19 epidemic, morgue capacity has been a reoccurring issue for medical facilities. Hinds will be released in July 2020. This is a condensed version of the information.