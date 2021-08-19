Following a school board ban, an Oregon farmer constructs a massive Pride flag near a high school.

After the Newberg Oregon School District’s board of trustees voted last Tuesday to prohibit Pride flags from being shown in classrooms, a local farmer replied by erecting a giant Pride flag on her property, about two miles from the high school.

The farmer, Erin McCarthy, told television station KPTV, “I had no idea there was going to be such intolerance and provocative activity here by the board.”

She decided to fly the flag on her land after hearing about the board’s decision. She used the internet to find some volunteers to assist her with the flag’s construction. They collaborated on the big plywood flag that presently adorns McCarthy’s property. It is said to be seen from the football stadium at Newberg High School.

Daniel Quasar, a Portland-based designer, designed the “Quasar Pride” flag in 2018. On the left side of his flag is a five-colored triangular chevron that represents transgender individuals and people of color, in addition to the conventional six rainbow stripes.

McCarthy’s volunteers also assisted in the painting of four rainbow-colored placards that spell out the word “LOVE.” They hung the signs from her covered patio’s roof.

McCarthy described the gathering as “the most wonderful group of people who were allies, members of the LGBTQI community.” “That day was scorching hot. We were all hot and bothered at the same time. It was set up by us. It was an outpouring of communal love in its purest form.”

On August 11, the Newberg School Board voted to prohibit teachers and faculty from wearing or exhibiting rainbow flags, Black Lives Matter (BLM) placards, or any other “political” signs, clothes, or other objects. A three-member school board committee is now working on criteria for what constitutes “political” statements.

The prohibition solely applies to professors and teachers. Before the ban goes into force, district attorneys are looking into the rule’s potential impact on free expression.

The signs, according to supporters of the ban, are “divisive” and devalue white and heterosexual pupils. The signs, according to opponents of the ban, support and affirm children who might otherwise feel alone in the district’s mostly white and heterosexual schools.

The board’s decision goes against the Oregon Department of Education’s recent efforts to express support for BLM and LGBTQ students. The agency issued a “success plan” last year to make schools more LGBTQ-inclusive. It also included a letter signed by a large number of people. This is a condensed version of the information.