Following a police chase, a car crashes into a man’s home: ‘Don’t shoot me, I’m the homeowner.’

A guy was asleep on his couch in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, when a car being chased by cops smashed into his house early Friday morning, according to authorities.

According to a report from the Cleveland Heights Police Department describing the incident supplied to The Washington Newsday, police attempted to stop a sedan without license plates about midnight and began chasing the vehicle after it failed to yield.

The pursuit of the car commenced. During the chase, the car slowed down and a man exited from the front passenger side and rushed into a house. The car thereafter began to “tear away from units with excessive speed,” according to the police report.

“At this point, I was determining that the chase needed to be halted for safety reasons due to the driver’s extreme speed and irresponsible operation,” an officer stated in the report.

“The blue automobile smashed into the residence of 344 Fairmount Blvd. while I was reaching for my cruiser and radio to alert dispatch of termination,” the officer continued.

The homeowner, John Gall, was at home at the time of the crash, but in a different room, and was unharmed, according to police. Gall said he was 10 to 15 feet away from the automobile when it slammed through his house in an interview with Ohio TV station WKBN. At the time of the occurrence, he was sound asleep.

Gall told the news channel, “I poked my head out the smashed front window and said, ‘Please don’t shoot me, I am the homeowner.”

“It’s a calamity,” Gall declared. “I’m not allowed to enter. It’s in a state of flux. They don’t want me back in the house, and I’m at a loss for what to do “Added he.

Gall lives at the end of a dead-end street, and his neighbors told WKBN that this wasn’t the first time a car had gone off the road and damaged his house.

“I knew one of the two houses had been hit by a car as soon as I heard it strike. I’m familiar with the sound by now “Todd Freeman, a neighbor, remarked

He went on to say, “This house has been hit several times.”

Gall said he was waiting on his insurance on Friday morning. This is a condensed version of the information.