Following a dispute about 21 or 22 cents, a woman was shot and injured.

An disagreement between two males over 21 or 22 cents resulted in a woman being shot in the parking lot of a Walmart in Natchez, Mississippi.

According to The Natchez Democrat newspaper, Michael Shawn Coon, 52, was in the middle of purchasing things in the self-checkout line on Saturday night when the machine allegedly shorted him, according to Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

According to Daughtry, Coon began swearing. The man behind the couple offered to make up the difference in an attempt to resolve the situation without additional trouble. The three then left the store to get the man a quarter from his car.

During the brief walk to the parking lot, their relationship degenerated, and Coon charged at the man with a knife, causing him to pull out a revolver, according to Daughtry. According to Daughtry, the woman then pulled out a gun and loaded a round into the chamber before pointing it at the man.

The man then shot her multiple times in what Daughtry described as an apparent act of self-defense. She was transferred to a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. Her current condition was not disclosed.

Officers from the Natchez Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to allegations of a shooting at the Walmart around 9 p.m. and sought to apprehend Coon, according to the Democrat. According to WLBT, he allegedly resisted by striking, kicking, and attempted to reach for his knife.

Coon was eventually arrested, but not before allegedly wounding two cops, one of whom was transported to the hospital with a “non-life-threatening injury,” according to the Democrat.

“For somebody to get that enraged over change on a holiday weekend,” Daughtry told the site. “We have families and elders picking up last-minute holiday goods. We need to find better ways to deal with situations.”

According to the Democrat, Coon has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, but the shooter remains at large. The Natchez police department is still investigating the incident, according to Daughtry.

According to World Population Review, 55.8% of Mississippi people reported owning one or more firearms in 2021.

