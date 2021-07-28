Following a ban on recounting in Arizona, the Senate Liaison for Election Audit will resign.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Republican charged with acting as a “liaison” between the Republican-controlled state Senate and the contentious 2020 presidential election audit in Maricopa County announced his resignation.

During a Wednesday interview with conservative talk radio host James T. Harris, Ken Bennett, who served as Arizona Secretary of State from 2009 to 2015, made the remarks. Bennett informed Harris that, despite playing a key role in the months-long endeavor, recent events have made him wonder if continuing to participate in the audit could jeopardize his own reputation.

According to The Arizona Republic, Bennett was permanently barred from the building where the audit is taking place last week after it was discovered that he had exchanged audit material with outside analysts without first obtaining authorization from State Senate President Karen Fann. Bennett expressed surprise that Fann claimed on Monday that he would continue to “be involved and a crucial component of” the audit’s final conclusions.

“I was taken aback by President Fann’s letter, which was released yesterday. Bennett informed Harris, “I’m still locked out of the audit, and as a result, I can’t really act as the liaison.” “I’m going to resign today… I’m not going to act like I’m a part of the process or the liaison when I’m not.”

Bennett referred to himself as a “liaison in name only,” or “LINO,” apparently mocking the term “RINO,” or “Republican in name only,” which some have recently used to describe Republicans who refuse to unquestioningly endorse the audit or pledge anything less than total fealty to former President Donald Trump and his unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud.

“Right now, I’m the liaison in name only—I’m not sure if that qualifies me as a LINO or not,” Bennett explained. “I can’t put a rubber stamp on a product if I’m not allowed to participate in its development… I’m only the liaison in name, and I can’t be kept out of a process that’s at its most essential stage in terms of creating the final report that will be released to the public.”

