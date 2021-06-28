Followers of QAnon believe they may see Donald Trump in the White House window reflection.

A lot of QAnon fans say that in a photo shared on the POTUS Instagram feed showing President Joe Biden inside the Oval Office, Donald Trump may be seen in the reflection of a window.

Influential radicals with huge followings on the Telegram messaging app circulated an Instagram photo of Biden on the phone with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, telling others to look at the man whose back can be seen in the window reflection.

“Did you see who is reflected in the mirror?” We The Pepe, a QAnon Telegram account with over 75,000 followers, wrote. “Take a look for yourself.”

After sharing a similar post from another account with over 88,000 subscribers on Telegram, MelQ, another big QAnon personality with 140,000 followers, advised people to look at the reflection.

Hundreds of people responded, all claiming that the person seen is Trump, a savior-like figure for QAnon fans who believes he will be reinstated as president. Others speculated that the image is likely a retouched image from Trump’s time in the White House.

“Proof that patriots are in charge.” Doctored up an old photo of Trump, inserted Biden, left the reflection of Trump in the window to tie to Q post,” Telegram user MySearchfor Truth wrote.

“Did they simply photoshop mumbles Biden into a photograph shot while DJT was in office?” another person wondered. I’m looking for my fren [friend]who has a lot of questions.”

“That ain’t Biden’s head/shoulders,” Telegram user Barbara Limandri added. DJT is the rightful President of the United States!!”

