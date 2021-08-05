Folding chairs from Dollar General have been recalled following reports of amputated fingers.

Dollar General has issued a recall for around 155,000 foldable lounge chairs following several instances of finger lacerations or amputations.

The chairs are known as True Living Sling Loungers and have white metal frames with green or blue fabric, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, providing an amputation, laceration, and pinching hazard if a finger gets caught in the metal folding joints, according to the CPSC recall notice.

The chairs were sold in 2019, and the Tennessee-based company has received at least three verifiable claims from consumers alleging that the chairs collapsed, resulting in lacerations or even amputation of a finger or several fingers due to the folding metal joints.

They were formerly available for $20 each at all Dollar General locations nationwide from January through September 2019. Shanghai Worth Garden Products Co. in China created the chairs.

Anyone who owns one of these chairs should immediately cease using it and rip the fabric so no one else can use it. People could also contact their nearest Dollar General to return the chair and receive a full refund.

Customers should contact Dollar General by calling 800-678-9258 or visiting the company’s website to request a refund for the chair.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is responsible for protecting the public from damage or death caused by thousands of different products, and it claims to be committed to protecting Americans from objects that are a fire, electrical, chemical, or mechanical hazard.

Dollar General was contacted for comment, but no answer was received in time for publication.

The Consumer Device Safety Commission’s (CPSC) recall list is extensive, listing hundreds of goods that have been recalled at one time or another due to potential dangers to customers, including another product that has been known to lacerate fingers.

A recall was issued for 32 kinds of portable generators purchased between June 2013 and June 2021, according to Denver7. Generac, the company that makes the generators, announced a nationwide recall following eight reports of injuries linked to the generator’s handle.

In seven of the eight accounts, a finger was amputated, and one finger was amputated.