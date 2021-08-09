Foggy conditions are delaying the recovery of six people killed in an Alaska plane crash.

Foggy conditions have caused a delay in retrieving an Alaskan plane from a crash that killed six people, according to a National Transportation Safety Board official. Clint Johnson, the agency’s Alaska region chief, said efforts to reach the crash site were called off Sunday due to poor visibility, according to the Associated Press. He stated that the squad would try again on Monday.

“We’ll wait for the weather for however long it takes, and we’ll wait patiently. But we’re going to finish it,” Johnson stated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Up on the side of a mountain,” he claimed, the wreckage was in a difficult, mountainous, highly forested area at 1,800 feet (548.6 meters) to 2,000 feet (609.6 meters). According to Johnson, the site is around 12 miles northeast of Ketchikan.

Johnson described the conditions as “very difficult,” adding that the wreckage would have to be removed by helicopter.

Low ceilings, decreased vision, and fog were among the characteristics he mentioned at the crash location.

Investigators were also interviewing people in Ketchikan, he added.

The plane crashed on its way back to Ketchikan on Thursday after a tour of the Misty Fjords National Monument, according to Johnson.

The plane had five passengers on board as well as the pilot. Rolf Lanzendorfer, 64, of Cle Elum, Washington, was recognized by Alaska State Troopers as the pilot. Mark Henderson, 69, and Jacquelyn Komplin, 60, both of Napa, California; Andrea McArthur, 55, and Rachel McArthur, 20, all of Woodstock, Georgia; and Janet Kroll, 77, of Mount Prospect, Illinois, were the passengers, according to troopers.

Troopers and members of the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad arrived at the area Saturday afternoon via rented aircraft and rescued the remains, which were transferred to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage, according to the troopers.

Henderson’s sister, Kathleen Grayson, told the Napa Valley Register that Henderson and Komplin texted each other during their trip “talking about how magnificent” Alaska was. She said, “They were having so much fun.”

Henderson was a former public defender, while Komplin was a registered nurse and a Pacific Union College instructor, according to the news outlet.

Drene Johnson, the executive director of Meals on Wheels for Community Action of Napa Valley, said Komplin managed a wellness program for the organization. This is a condensed version of the information.