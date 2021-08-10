Florida’s COVID Death Rate Is Higher Than That of 32 Other States.

As the extremely contagious Delta form spreads across the United States, Florida’s fatality rate from COVID has surpassed that of 32 states combined.

According to a COVID tracker built by The New York Times, Florida has a seven-day average of 122.1 deaths from the virus, which is more than the combined total of 32 other states.

Florida’s total is also more than double that of the second most impacted state, Texas, which has a seven-day average of 57.6 deaths per day, closely followed by California, which has roughly 42 deaths per day.

Louisiana and Missouri have also been hit hard, with average death rates of 33.4 and 25.1 percent, respectively, while Maine and Vermont have fared the best, with statistics of 0.1 and 0.3 percent, respectively.

According to the tracker, Maine and Vermont have the highest vaccination rates, with 60 and 64 percent of residents vaccinated, respectively, while Florida has a significantly lower rate of 50 percent.

Studies have indicated that being vaccinated against COVID provides the best protection compared to having previously been infected with the virus, as breakthrough cases in the United States are extremely rare.

Despite the fact that the figure below from Statista last week reveals that roughly 6,000 people have contracted COVID after getting vaccinated by July 26, the number is still insignificant when compared to the 166 million people in the country who are fully vaccinated.

The newest results from Florida have been disclosed as the state confronts record-breaking numbers as a result of the spread of the extremely contagious Delta variety, which has wreaked havoc across the United States.

According to data issued on Monday by the Florida Department of Health, there were 15,319 new COVID cases in Florida as of Sunday, for a three-day average of 18,795.

Despite the high number of instances, they were down from Thursday, when the state set a new high of 22,783 fresh positive tests.

On Friday, Florida set a new record for COVID hospitalizations, with 13,747 individuals in medical facilities and 2,750 in intensive care.

According to data, Florida has the largest number of children hospitalized for COVID of any state in the US, with 172 now receiving treatment in medical institutions. This is a condensed version of the information.