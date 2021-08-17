Florida Zoo Shares Adorable Baby Albino Alligator Photos: ‘We’re Really Excited’

A Florida zoo just published a snap of two newly hatched albino alligators.

According to the Wild Florida zoo, the two juvenile alligators, who have white scales all over their body, are “thriving.”

The hatchlings are from Snowflake and Blizzard, a breeding pair of albino alligators at the zoo. The new babies can be seen in the gallery below.

The breeding pair, which came from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm, was purchased by the zoo in 2017.

Because the two alligators’ skin lacks melanin, they are sun sensitive, therefore the zoo built a climate-controlled display with plenty of shade.

It’s not the first time the two colossal reptiles have given birth; they did so last year as well.

The two new offspring this year were hatched from a batch of 18 albino alligator eggs gathered and nurtured earlier this summer from Snowflake and Blizzard.

“There are less than 200 albino alligators in the world, and we’re extremely happy to have a total of 8 here at Wild Florida,” Sam Haught, co-owner and co-founder of Wild Florida, told This website. In 2020, four kids were born, with two more expected this year.

“We can’t believe Blizzard and Snowflake, our celebrity duo, have given birth to so many baby albinos under our care. These are the world’s only albino gators born at a theme park.”

Staff members from the Wild Florida Zoo demonstrated how small the baby hatchlings are in a video posted to the zoo’s Facebook page.

“We’re extremely excited,” Andrew, one of the staff members, said. “We have these guys in the back right now, we’re taking really excellent care of them, making sure they’re doing really well, and then we’ll have them out on exhibit too before long.”

Male albino alligators measure between 10 and 15 feet from their nose to the tip of their tail, while females measure between eight and ten feet, according to Wild Florida. Males are also heavier than females, weighing roughly 500 pounds. Females weigh around 200 pounds on average.

Fish, turtles, snakes, and small animals make up the majority of their food.

Non-albino In human care, American alligators can live up to 75 years, though the oldest albino alligator on record is a 25-year-old named. This is a condensed version of the information.