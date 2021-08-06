Florida will provide private school vouchers to children who have been subjected to ‘COVID-19 Harassment.’

According to the Associated Press, Florida’s Board of Education approved private school vouchers on Friday for parents who believe their children are being subjected to “COVID-19 harassment” as a result of school district virus protection procedures.

“’COVID-19 harassment’ refers to any threatening, discriminatory, insulting, or dehumanizing verbal, written, or physical conduct that an individual student experiences in relation to, or as a result of, school district COVID-19 protocols, such as masking requirements, student separation or isolation, or COVID-19 testing requirements, that have the effect of substantially interfering with a student’s ability to learn.

Parents can apply for the vouchers if they believe their child is being subjected to “COVID-19 harassment” for things like mask mandates, which are normally intended to protect bullied youngsters.

The meeting was called a week after Republican Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Department of Education to devise ways for school districts that require mask wear to provide parents with other options, claiming that parents have the legal right to make decisions about their children’s health and education.

According to DeSantis’ proclamation, the regulations may include withholding funds from school districts or other actions permitted by Florida law. He underlined his overall opposition to limitations such as lockdowns, company closures, and mask regulations at a news conference on Friday.

“In terms of putting any limitations in place. That is not the case in Florida. It’s dangerous and damaging. It doesn’t work,” he claimed, claiming that despite all of the limitations, Los Angeles County had a winter surge. “We firmly think that individuals are the greatest judges of their own risks. We have faith in their ability to make those decisions. We simply want to make sure that everyone is informed.”

Due to a major increase in coronavirus infections, two Florida school districts have opted to follow the recommendations of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and impose masks when schools resume next week. Florida now has the highest number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the country.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, the number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 increased from 12,516 on Thursday to 12,864. According to hospital data, 2,680 of those patients required intensive care, accounting for 42 percent of the state’s ICU beds, compared to fewer than 20 percent in the previous year. This is a condensed version of the information.