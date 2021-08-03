Florida surpasses the previous COVID hospitalization record by more than 1,100 people.

According to the Associated Press, Florida has surpassed its previous record of hospitalized COVID-19 patients by almost 1,100.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, Florida hospitals reported 11,515 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, up from the previous high of 10,389 the day before.

The data was used by the Florida Hospital Association to track admissions and staffing shortages. According to the data, 2,400 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The new figure surpasses the previous high for current hospitalizations, which was achieved more than a year ago before immunizations became available. Florida’s previous high was 10,170 hospitalizations on July 23, last year.

Hospitals across the state report having to place emergency room visitors in corridor beds, while others report a notable decline in patient age.

Instead of enforcing the recommendation of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a South Florida school district that voted last week to require facial coverings when in-person learning resumes this month says it will follow Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools.

The system issued a statement Monday afternoon saying, “Broward County Public Schools intends to comply with the Governor’s recent Executive Order.”

With coronavirus caseloads on the rise as the much more contagious Delta Variant spreads infections, the board overwhelmingly voted last week to require students, teachers, and staff—even those who have been vaccinated—to wear facial masks inside schools beginning August 18.

The decision was made by Broward’s board last week in reaction to the newest research on the virus, which reveals that while vaccinated people are extremely unlikely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, they can still transfer illness to others who haven’t received their injections. The CDC issued new guidelines as a result of this revelation, advocating “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of immunization status.”

The state’s Board of Education is now empowered to withhold revenue from districts who enforce the mask law, according to the Republican governor. DeSantis stated that it is up to the parents to determine whether or not their children should wear masks to school. He further claimed that the outbreak is seasonal, with people congregating indoors to avoid the heat and humidity of Florida.

