Florida, New York States in the United States that are the least patriotic, according to a study

According to a new survey, New York, Florida, and Connecticut are the states with the lowest levels of military and civic engagement, while Montana, Alaska, and Maryland are the ones with the highest levels.

On behalf of the financial adviser website WalletHub, numerous scholars completed the 2021 Most Patriotic States in America analysis, which was released on Monday. According to the poll, the lowest levels of “civic involvement” are found in Florida, Texas, and Mississippi, while the greatest levels are found in Montana, Vermont, and Minnesota. Alaska and Hawaii were first and second, respectively, in terms of “military engagement,” while Massachusetts and New York ranked last.

Data for the study came from a variety of places, including the United States Census Bureau, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and a number of other military and election-related institutions. The study’s “most patriotic” narrative was created by combining the degrees of military and civic engagement using 13 measures. Military enlistees, veterans per capita, Peace Corps volunteers, and individuals who voted in the 2020 presidential election were all used as indicators of patriotism in each state.

Georgia, Alaska, and South Carolina had the greatest average number of military enlistees, according to data collected for the patriotic study from multiple military groups. According to statistics until 2021, Minnesota, Vermont, and Massachusetts had the lowest average number of military enlistees.

Overall, the authors of the WalletHub study found that so-called red states, or those that lean Republican traditionally, were marginally “more patriotic” than their blue-state counterparts. The survey’s red or blue state label was based only on whether the state voted for Joe Biden or Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, according to the study’s authors.

WalletHub asked a number of professionals and academics how they would describe the attributes of a “good patriot,” as well as what measures schools and local governments could do to encourage citizens to practice patriotism.

“It is in the eye of the beholder how patriotism is defined and what it looks like in actuality. The most basic definition of patriotism is “love and commitment to one’s nation.” “Assistant professor of education at Illinois State University, Benjamin Wellenreiter.

