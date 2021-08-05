Florida Mayor accuses DeSantis of prioritizing the state’s political future over the lives of its citizens.

Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, Florida, criticized his state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, for prioritizing his “political future” over the lives of state residents in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak in the southern state.

Over the last two weeks, Florida has accounted for roughly one in every five new COVID-19 infections in the United States. According to the New York Times’ pandemic tracker, the United States has averaged 96,036 new COVID-19 infections each day over the past 14 days, with 17,757 of them recorded in the southern state. Despite the increase, DeSantis, a Republican, has barred schools from implementing new mask laws and has refused to impose further limitations to stop the pandemic from spreading.

In a Thursday morning interview with CNN, Demings, a Democrat, said, “There’s no question that the governor, in this situation, has placed his political future before the life, health, and well-being of the inhabitants here in the state of Florida.” “And I say that because this is the same governor who, just last year, imposed business-restrictive mandates. And he took a number of steps in that direction.”

“The only thing that has changed now is his polling within his base,” Demings claimed. DeSantis has “somehow lost sight on what really matters,” according to the mayor. According to the Democratic official, the government “exists” to keep individuals “secure.”

Earlier in the interview, the mayor stated that he and his county government had done everything possible at the local level to address the spike in new illnesses. “We’re doing our best. The governor and the Florida legislature, on the other hand, have severely limited local governments’ authority to enact mandates.”

This week, Florida has been shattering its previous COVID-19 hospitalization record set last year. More than 11,000 individuals have been hospitalized in the state as of Tuesday due to the new coronavirus. DeSantis, on the other hand, has resisted new restrictions and has refused to impose a mask requirement. The Republican said that the increase is due to the fact that people are spending more time indoors together during the winter.

During a press conference this week, DeSantis noted that “even among a number of positive testing, you are seeing far less mortality than you did year over year.” This is a condensed version of the information.