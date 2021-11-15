Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow parents to sue schools for requiring students to wear masks.

According to the Associated Press, Republican Florida lawmakers are drafting a plan that would let parents to sue schools over mask or vaccine regulations.

It’s one of the bills up for debate in the extraordinary legislative session, which began on Monday. According to the Tampa Bay Times, under the plan, parents would be able to choose whether their children should wear a mask or receive the vaccine. Parents can sue school districts to force them to comply, and if they win, they will receive attorneys’ fees and costs.

The proposal was first introduced by state Senator Keith Perry on October 13 and has been under consideration since then.