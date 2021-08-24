Florida is the first state to surpass COVID death rates in the winter.

Florida has become the first state in the United States to have more COVID-19 deaths now than it did during the prior winter peak.

According to The Palm Beach Post, which cites data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state set a new record with 1,486 deaths among citizens in the week of August 13 to 19, the highest total ever and more than any other state.

According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the 1,486 average daily deaths observed between August 15 and 21 are a Florida record high.

According to the New York Times COVID tracker, Florida is currently witnessing more COVID deaths and hospitalizations on an average seven-day basis than at any previous time during the pandemic.

In a tweet on August 22, Vincent Rajkumar, a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, stated that Florida is the only state where daily deaths in the current wave had surpassed those in previous waves.

Florida has become the first US state where the current wave’s daily death toll has surpassed that of prior waves. pic.twitter.com/xK9UK2don8

August 22, 2021 — Vincent Rajkumar (@VincentRK)

“Some not in our direct control: delta variant,” Rajkumar added in a follow-up tweet, explaining why this might be happening. Some factors are beyond our control: vaccinating 50% of the population is simply insufficient. It is not good policy to relax mask requirements and prohibit mask mandates.”

Vaccine failure should not be blamed for the spike in death rates in Florida, Rajkumar continued, noting that rates have declined dramatically in nations such as the United Kingdom and Iceland, despite an increase in new COVID cases as the Delta variant spreads.

Rajkumar also chastised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for removing mask requirements in schools as the number of cases in the state increased.

“What’s distinctive in Florida is that the relaxation of distance and masking was disproportionately large in comparison to the immunization rate (50 percent),” Rajkumar tweeted. “Masks and mask mandates were derided by leaders. The overall number of people who have not been vaccinated is high. Hospitals were also overburdened.

