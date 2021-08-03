Florida is home to one-fifth of all new COVID cases in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Florida accounted for nearly one-fifth of newly reported COVID-19 infections in the United States over the last week.

According to the CDC, the state reported 110,724 new COVID-19 cases from July 30 to July 24. The CDC’s COVID-19 case data for July 31 and August 1 in Florida was not readily available.

During the same time period, the entire United States reported 509,530 new COVID-19 cases, showing that Florida accounted for around 20% of all new cases recorded nationwide.

According to CDC data, Florida has reported roughly 12,000 new daily cases during the previous week as of August 1.

On July 30, Florida reported 21,683 new COVID-19 cases, the greatest number of cases in a single day since the epidemic began. Additionally, on Sunday, the Sunshine State recorded a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 10,207 persons infected with the virus. On July 23, 2020, the state recorded 10,170 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to a recent White House report, Florida’s Broward and Miami-Dade counties had the most COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country over the preceding week, with each county having more than 800 new COVID-19 patients.

Several other states, in addition to Florida, have witnessed an increase in COVID-19 cases in the last week. Florida and Texas currently account for one-third of all new COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to White House Pandemic Response Coordinator Jeff Zients during a recent press conference.

“In reality, the seven states with the lowest vaccination rates account for less than 8.5 percent of the US population but account for more than 17 percent of cases, with one in every three cases occurring in Florida and Texas this week,” Zients said.

The COVID-19 Delta variation has caused an increase in cases across the United States, however health officials have emphasized the need of prevention measures including immunizations.

According to the CDC, Florida is one of many states where fewer than half of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID, with only 49.1% of residents deemed fully vaccinated.

Health experts have also advised, in addition to immunizations. This is a condensed version of the information.