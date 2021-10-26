Florida has issued a warning to school boards not to withhold funds as a result of the mask mandate.

Florida officials have been warned by the US Department of Education not to keep cash from school districts that have mask mandates.

State officials have been threatening to withdraw the wages of school board members in districts that voted in favor of requiring kids and staff to wear facial coverings for months, claiming it violates Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order against such mandates.

In late August, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran stated that school board members in Alachua and Broward counties would not be paid.

To make up for the losses, the US Department of Education awarded Broward County schools $420,957 from its Project SAFE Grant, which is designed to pay any penalties or ramifications that schools may face as a result of their mask rules.

Alachua County received a subsidy of $148,000 to cover the wages of many members who voted in support of mask restrictions.

Following the announcement of the funds, the Florida Department of Education promptly stated that the state board will continue to pursue all legal avenues to ensure that districts complied with the law.

“The federal government will not be allowed to circumvent our laws, and we will never relinquish the moral high ground of fighting for parents’ rights to make personal and private health-care decisions for their children,” spokesman Jared Ochs said.

Florida officials also ordered that state monies be withheld “in an amount equal to any federal Project SAFE Grand funding, or successor awards” granted to the school districts earlier this month.

The US Department of Education said in a letter to Corcoran on Monday that it is “prepared to commence enforcement action to prohibit these improper state actions.”

“We hope you reconsider your threatened actions against these districts in response to the Project SAFE awards,” wrote Ian Rosenblum, the department’s deputy assistant secretary for policy and programs, “so that they may continue to take steps to help ensure safe and healthy environments for their students, families, and educators.”

It was unclear what action the federal government would take right away. The Washington Newsday requested more information from the US Department of Education but did not obtain a response before publishing.

The Florida Department of Education was also approached by the Washington Newsday for comment on Rosenblum’s letter.

