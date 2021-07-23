Florida has asked the Supreme Court to stop the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from enforcing COVID restrictions on cruise ships.

Florida submitted an emergency application on Friday, claiming that the federal agency’s cruise ship order is “manifestly beyond its power” and has cost the state “tens of millions of dollars.”

The court document stated, “It will continue to do so until all ships are able to sail free of the CDC’s regulations.” “That is unlikely to happen anytime soon, particularly considering the large number of families who will be unable to sail until their young children are eligible for and receive COVID-19 vaccines.”

A federal appeals court sided with the CDC in the ongoing legal struggle over virus-related cruising guidelines, prompting the state’s appeal to the nation’s highest court.

The appeals court justices’ 2-to-1 decision on Saturday pauses, or temporarily prevents, a Tampa federal judge’s earlier order that the CDC could not enforce its cruise-return framework.

On Monday, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis vowed to keep fighting the federal government over the COVID-19 rules.

DeSantis told reporters, “I think most judges have reached their limit with the CDC giving these directives without a strong statutory foundation.” “So I’m convinced that we’d win at the full 11th Circuit, and I’m confident that we’d win at the Supreme Court.”

Following a string of diseases aboard large ships, the CDC halted all trips in March 2020. Since then, the EPA has established a four-phase framework that allows cruise lines to resume operations if certain conditions are met.

The CDC has argued in court that the measures are required to prevent future mass illnesses on ships, which they claim are particularly susceptible to outbreaks due to close quarters and pauses in foreign ports.

In a court statement, the CDC stated, “The indisputable data suggests that unregulated cruise ship activities would aggravate the spread of COVID-19, and that the public harm that would come from such operations cannot be undone.”

Florida acknowledged in its brief to the Supreme Court that cruising will “never be a zero-risk activity,” just as the CDC does.

