Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued over the state’s early termination of federal unemployment benefits.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued over the state’s decision to withdraw from the federal government’s expanded unemployment benefits program earlier than expected.

Florida is one of a number of Republican-led states that have withdrawn from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which was established by the CARES Act in 2020.

The program, which provided unemployed people with an extra $300 per week in benefits during the pandemic, is slated to conclude in September, but DeSantis stated in May that Florida would withdraw from it on June 26. Withdrawing from the program, according to DeSantis, would “incentivize folks to get back to work.”

Plaintiffs in Broward County, Florida, have filed a lawsuit alleging that federal subsidies were withdrawn for “purely partisan and political motives.”

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and its director, Dane Eagle, are also named as defendants in the lawsuit received by this website.

It contends that without the government benefits, the plaintiffs and other low-income people will be unable to cover their basic living expenditures. The lawsuit claims that Florida’s unemployment benefits, which are capped at $275 per week for a maximum of 12 weeks, are among the lowest in the country and are for one of the shortest periods of time.

“Even with the additional federal assistance, unemployed Floridians are barely able to afford their basic living expenses,” the lawsuit continues.

The defendants are “clearly breaking their plain legal and statutory duty to secure such benefits for employees” in the state, according to the lawsuit, by discontinuing Florida’s participation in the program early.

The plaintiffs are asking for a preliminary injunction as well as the continuance of federal unemployment payments.

The lawsuit seeks “the $400 million in FPUC payments owed to the people of Florida, pursuant to the American Rescue Plan, which were cut off by Governor DeSantis prior to the expiration date of September 6 for purely political and partisan purposes,” according to Scott Behren, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys.

“These benefits are needed for Florida’s unemployed to cover basic living expenditures such as rent, utilities, food, and medicine.”

