Florida County, home to Disney World, is in ‘crisis mode’ due to an increase in COVID.

The mayor of Orange County, Florida, which is home to Walt Disney World, stated on Monday that the county is now in “crisis mode” as a result of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

During a recent press conference, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings stated that the county has been “seeing nearly 1,000 new cases” every day for the past few days.

“Those were the figures at their highest point last year. Last year, it took us about a month to see 1,000 cases all together in Orange County. “Now we see them on a daily basis,” Demings said. “So a thousand per day is incredible. We’ve entered crisis mode.”

“Many of you are unable to afford to become ill. Many of you are afraid of getting sick. Like me, you don’t want to infect your family members,” Demings stated. “Now, more than ever in our community, is the time for you to step up to the plate and be vaccinated. We have family members who rely on us.”

During the press conference, Demings exhibited a graphic showing that around 62 percent of Orange County individuals aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Aside from Demings’ declaration that Orange County is in “crisis mode,” the chief medical officer of Central Florida’s largest hospital chain stated his institutions had entered the “red zone” due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, some of which are caused by the Delta version.

At a news conference on Monday, AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Victor Herrera remarked, “We are nearing an all-time high in terms of our inpatient number of COVID-19 cases, which is a strain in our capabilities.”

At least 94 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations at AdventHealth, according to Herrera, are unvaccinated.

“Based on what we’ve seen, the chances of someone getting a COVID-19 vaccine being hospitalized are very minimal, or possibly less than 1%,” Herrera added.

COVID-19 instances have also increased across Florida, as officials continue to emphasize the necessity of getting inoculated.

White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients revealed during a recent news conference that 40. This is a condensed version of the information.