Florida Counties Most Concerned About Climate Change

Seventy-two percent of Americans agree that global warming is occurring. However, when public opinion researchers focus on Americans, they discover that views and ideas regarding climate change differ dramatically from county to county, even when those counties are close neighbors. How policymakers respond to climate change, including taking efforts to lower CO2 levels and alleviate detrimental effects already present, is influenced by public opinion. Stacker used data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication to develop a list of Florida counties most concerned about climate change.

County of Levy

53.3 percent of people are concerned about climate change, which is 15.1 percent lower than the Florida average.

53.5 percent agree that global warming has an impact on weather in the United States.

36.9% of people believe global warming will damage them directly.

21.3 percent of people hear about global warming in the news at least once a week.

54.7 percent of people believe Congress should do more to combat global warming.

32,015 people live in the city.

Suwannee County is located in the state of Florida.

53.3 percent of people are concerned about climate change, which is 15.0 percent lower than the Florida average.

55.1 percent agree that global warming has an impact on weather in the United States.

37.6% of people believe that global warming will hurt them directly.

21.6 percent of people hear about global warming in the news at least once a week.

The percentage of people who believe Congress should do more to combat global warming is 53.0 percent.

34,382 people live in the city.

Nassau County is located in the state of New York.

53.4 percent of people are concerned about climate change, which is 14.9 percent lower than the Florida average.

58.0 percent agree that global warming has an impact on weather in the United States.

33.7 percent of people believe global warming will damage them directly.

23.6 percent of people hear about global warming in the news at least once a week.

52.6 percent of people believe Congress should do more to combat global warming.

64,415 people live in the city.

Okeechobee County is located in the state of Florida.

53.5 percent of people are concerned about climate change, which is 14.8 percent lower than the Florida average.

53.2 percent agree that global warming has an impact on weather in the United States.

38.1 percent of people believe global warming will damage them directly.

