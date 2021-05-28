Florida could put Canadian drugs on the market 90 days after the federal government approves their importation.

If a final license from the Biden administration to import pharmaceuticals from Canada is granted, contractors may have Canadian pharmaceuticals on Florida shelves in as little as 90 days, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis has pushed for two years to cut prescription drug costs for Floridians, and now believes that the Biden administration’s clearance will allow the state to import medications from Canada, saving tens of millions of dollars, according to DeSantis.

The state has stated that if the idea is approved, it will begin with a small number of drug classes. Maintenance drugs for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, mental illness for people on government assistance, and HIV and AIDS are among them.

The program would then be expanded to include medications for all Medicaid recipients.

During a press conference, DeSantis rejected opposition to the idea from lobbyist groups.

“I wouldn’t want to go down that road if we were trying to bring narcotics in from an untrustworthy country, but Canada has the same drugs,” he said. “They follow very similar protocols, and we, of course, have our own quality assurance process.”

In 2019, the Republican governor passed a measure allowing prescription pharmaceuticals from the neighboring countries to be imported, although the scheme needed federal approval. Officials from the state’s health department have been working behind the scenes to comply with federal regulations.

In 2019, DeSantis visited with then-President Donald Trump, pointing out that medicine prices had increased by more than 150 percent in the previous 15 years and pushing him to allow states to seek cheaper options from foreign nations. According to DeSantis, the scheme will save the state between $80 and $150 million.

Many people already get at least part of their medications from pharmacies in Canada or Mexico, despite the fact that importing them is technically illegal. The concept of legalizing importation has been floating around for a long time, but prior attempts have been thwarted by pharmaceutical industry lobbying and government authorities’ safety concerns.

In November, federal health regulators announced a rule that gave states even more leeway in pursuing prescription medication importation. Health officials in Canada also raised concerns at the time, claiming that their country’s prescription medicine market is a mess. This is a condensed version of the information.