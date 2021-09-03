Florida and five other Republican-led states are considering abortion restrictions similar to those enacted in Texas.

The new Texas abortion law prohibits abortions if a “fetal heartbeat” is detected, which usually occurs around six weeks and before many women are even aware they are pregnant.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court failed to prevent the execution of Senate Bill 8, deciding 5-4 to refuse an emergency stay when five conservative judges, including three Trump appointees, declined to do so.

The bill was not blocked by the court, which disappointed both Democrats and women’s rights organizations.

Republicans in Republican-controlled states like Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, North Dakota, and South Dakota, on the other hand, aim to use Texas as a model to pass similar abortion laws in their own states.

Mississippi Senator Chris McDaniel told The Associated Press that he would “absolutely” consider introducing a law similar to the one passed in Texas.

“I anticipate most conservative southern states will see the court’s inactivity as a chance to advance on that issue,” he said.

A number of Florida officials have also expressed interest in introducing a so-called “heartbeat bill,” which would allow the state to enact stricter abortion laws.

“As an adoptive child myself, it’s important to me that we do everything we can to promote adoption and prevent abortion; therefore, I think it’s worthwhile to look at the Texas law and see if there’s more we can do here in Florida,” Senate President Wilton Simpson said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times.

In a second statement, Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls stated that he believes the issue will be considered soon, but he stopped short of requesting the introduction of a heartbeat law similar to the one passed in Texas.

“In Florida, we feel it is wrong to kill an innocent human life with a beating heart,” Sprowls said.

"It's why, every session, we've worked to strengthen protections for unborn children, including last year's protections for unborn children with disabilities, and it's why I'm confident that individuals who share this principle will support us.