Florida, a hotbed of COVID mandate resistance, has the lowest infection rates in the United States.

Florida’s coronavirus case rate has decreased to among the lowest in the US, despite Republican officials in the state continuing to oppose vaccine mandates and other anti-pandemic measures.

According to data from The New York Times, the state presently has the lowest rate of illnesses per capita, tied with Georgia and Hawaii at 7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In contrast, infections are on the rise in California, which has some of the tightest restrictions in the country. Experts explain that states that experienced major outbreaks caused by the Delta variety this summer now have fewer outlets for the virus to spread, thanks to a higher proportion of persons gaining protection after illnesses and those who are vaccinated.

Around 60% of Floridians are fully vaccinated, whereas California, the nation’s most populated state, has 63 percent of its people fully vaccinated.

Nonetheless, Florida’s reduced infection rate is notable, thanks to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’s adamant opposition to vaccine requirements and other coronavirus initiatives, which has elevated him in the Republican Party.

Florida Republicans unveiled a new set of proposals on Monday, including provisions allowing employees to opt out of vaccine mandates and allowing parents to sue school districts over mask regulations.

DeSantis and the GOP leaders of the state House and Senate unveiled their “Keep Florida Free” agenda ahead of a special session meeting of the legislature on Monday.

“At the end of the day, we want individuals to make their own informed judgments,” DeSantis added, “but we have to quit bossing people about.” “We have to cease using coercion and stop attempting to browbeat people.” Republicans in Florida are also attempting to pull the state out of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which recently issued a new COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees at companies with 100 or more employees.

According to the Associated Press, the regulation, which is slated to take effect in early January, has already spurred legal challenges from more than a half-dozen Republican-led states, including Florida.

It comes after DeSantis was chastised by a major Florida newspaper for claiming credit for the state’s lowering coronavirus incidences.

The Orlando Sentinel’s editorial board attacked DeSantis in an op-ed in late October. This is a condensed version of the information.