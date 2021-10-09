Floods in Alabama killed four people and resulted in 102 rescues, according to videos.

Officials say heavy rains in Alabama caused creeks to rise and automobiles to become immersed in deep water, resulting in the deaths of at least four people.

Hoover Mayor Frank V. Brocato remarked at a press conference on Thursday: “That is the worst flooding I’ve ever seen. There is no system that could handle the amount of rain that dropped yesterday.” Heavy rain has been falling in the state since Saturday, and flooding peaked on Wednesday evening. According to Granthshala News, the cities of Pelham, Helena, and Hoover in Shelby County, south of Birmingham, were the hardest damaged.

Heavy rainfall, back-building, and saturated soils led in extreme, quick flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham’s Twitter feed on Wednesday. Rainfall estimates ranged up to 13 inches.

Residents were advised to keep away from flooding by the Pelham Fire Department, which relayed reports of swift currents from police and firemen on the ground. A video of a flooded roadway in the city accompanied the warning.

The Flash Flood Emergency has been extended till Thursday morning at 5:00 a.m. Hundreds of water rescues are still underway. Please know that we are on our way if you have called.

It’s critical that you keep out of the floodwaters. The current is rapid, according to our firefighters and cops. pic.twitter.com/ULpMMtkKqs — October 7, 2021, Pelham Fire Department (@PelhamFire) Private citizens across the state began to post videos of the flooding on social media. Caleb Duvall shared footage of water on US Highway 31 near Pelham on his Facebook page.

Caleb Duvall captured footage on October 7, 2021. Melaine Sloneker, a Twitter user, captured photographs of flooding in Pelham on Wednesday evening, as water rushed through the Hidden Creek neighborhood.

@spann Pelham’s Hidden Creek neighborhood. It’s close to Home Depot. pic.twitter.com/zgxJwXpHAo — October 7, 2021 Melanie Sloneker (@melaniesloneker) Brandon Green uploaded video evidence of the devastation that has been left in the state’s properties. According to the Chandalar resident, a mudslide caused by the mountain near his home destroyed his backyard.

