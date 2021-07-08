Flooding is visible in photos and videos as Texas is hit by heavy rain.

Flash flooding has occurred over southeast Texas as a result of heavy rain and thunderstorms, with experts predicting more downpours.

On Thursday morning, the National Weather Center issued a flash flood warning for the Coastal Bend and Victoria Crossroads for the rest of the day, predicting many showers, heavy rain, and thunderstorms.

In response to the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa, which is presently making its way up the northeastern coast, some portions of southern Texas could experience up to eight inches of rain on Friday, with moderate coastal flooding probable.

During the severe rains in the area, the city of Rockport is advising motorists to stay off the roadways. The city has issued a warning that all roadways are flooded, with some becoming impassable as a result of the floods.

More than a dozen Rockport streets have been declared impassable. Several neighborhood retention ponds, including the Country Club, Captains Bayam, and Woody Acres, are also spilling into low-lying regions.

A further 6-8 inches of rain is expected to fall in Rockport, causing flash flood warnings, according to the National Weather Service.

Images and images of the devastation in Rockport and other parts of Texas have been shared on social media.

On Wednesday, in the towns of Tivoli and Refugio, a video shot in Salt Creek shows water rising to the point where it nearly engulfs a local bridge.

July 7, 2021 — Matt Pierce (@stxvox)

July 8, 2021 — Matt Pierce (@stxvox)

July 7, 2021 — Bob Pack (@BobPackWX)

Flooding is a problem on the Texas coast. This happened in North Padre Island early this afternoon.

July 7, 2021 — Chris Suchan (@ChrisSuchanWOAI)

Flooding in Rockport

