Flooding in Alabama has trapped people in their cars as a result of the heavy rains.

After several inches of rain poured in only a few hours in Alabama, a number of people had to be rescued from their automobiles after attempting to drive through flood waters.

After six to ten inches of rain poured in central Alabama, including Jefferson and Shelby counties, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning.

Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia, Pelham, Fultondale, Tarrant, Indian Springs Village, and Samford University have all been warned to expect flash floods, with the NWS advising residents to seek higher ground because there is a risk of death.

Flood warnings have also been issued for parts of Alabama and western Georgia, advising people to be prepared to take action.

While no injuries or deaths have been reported, a number of people have had to be rescued from their cars after becoming stranded in the rising waters, according to Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Coker.

“We’ve had several water rescues, individuals caught in cars and rescued by fire agencies and police departments, and we’ve got damage reports of trees on houses and trees on roadways,” Coker told CNN.

The Pelham Police Department also tweeted that “dozens” of water rescues are taking place, as well as a warning not to drive through floodwaters.

One guy had to be rescued in Brewton after his car swamped after travelling on a road that had been closed owing to water, according to police.

The Brewton Police Department posted on Facebook, “Fortunately, this person was successfully removed from the seas, however their vehicle is now in need of pricey repair.”

The Flash Flood Emergency is now in effect until 5:00 a.m. Hundreds of water rescues are still underway. Please know that we are on our way if you have called.

The Flash Flood Emergency is now in effect until 5:00 a.m. Hundreds of water rescues are still underway. Please know that we are on our way if you have called.