Flight Canceled by JetBlue After Pilots Admit They’re ‘Tapped Out’â€”Passengers

According to a passenger, a JetBlue aircraft to New York City was canceled because the pilots were “tapped out.”

According to Emily Galvin-Almanza, the airplane she was intended to take was first delayed for many hours due to mechanical issues.

“So we were all watching the flight the whole time to see whether it would… keep moving!” According to Galvin-Almanza, founder of the group Partners for Justice.

When the plane landed at her airport, she and the other passengers were already on the jetway when they were notified that the flight had been canceled due to the pilots’ exhaustion.

She explained, “We were creeping out and peeking at what was going on.”

My @JetBlue flight was canceled tonight (much to everyone’s dismay) because the pilots were exhausted and couldn’t fly another trip tonight.

What’s more, you know what? I owe them a debt of gratitude for being forthright and not jeopardizing my safety to appease an enraged mob. Thank you very much.

— Emily Galvin-Almanza (@GalvinAlmanza), 14 July 2021

“The pilots were on the phone for a while, and then they appeared to be having a long chat with the gate agents. The gate agent then returned and informed us that the flight had been canceled due to pilot fatigue.”

Although Galvin-Almanza was relieved by the news, she noted the inconvenience had irritated other passengers.

“Knowing the pilots knew when they were done made me feel safer, and I’d rather be alive than on time,” she said. “However, the other passengers were disturbed, and there were several loud exclamations of displeasure.”

She grew concerned when she noticed the gate agents attempting to persuade the pilots to continue the flight.

“I found it really alarming, because I don’t want to be on a flight with a crew that is exhausted. “I was afraid they’d reschedule the flight and put me in a dangerous situation,” she explained.

She did say, though, that the flight crew “stood firm.”

“The gate agents returned and informed me that the flight had been canceled,” she explained.

Galvin-Almanza also shared details about the experience on Twitter.

