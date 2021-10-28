Flash floods and heavy rain hit the Tri-State area during the Nor’easter.

Following a Nor’easter storm that caused flash flooding and strong gusts to much of the northeast, images and videos have surfaced.

The hurricane, which arrived from the Atlantic on Tuesday, wreaked havoc on parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

More than 5 inches of rain poured in sections of New York state and New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service, with gusts of up to 65 miles per hour striking coastal Connecticut and the Twin Forks area.

Although there have been no reports of injuries or deaths, police in Union Beach, New Jersey, claimed they had been called out more than a dozen times to assist those caught in the rising waves.

According to Michael J. Woodrow, the city’s chief of police, “all rescues were successful thanks largely in part to our special police high water rescue vehicles, training, and prompt response to the latter.”

By Tuesday, three of the National Weather Service’s “climate sites” had broken decades-old daily rainfall records.

On Tuesday, the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York received 2.05 inches of day rainfall, surpassing the previous high of 1.34 inches set in 2002. On Tuesday, 3.33 inches of rain fell at New York’s Long Island MacArthur Airport, topping the previous record of 1.50 inches recorded in 1981.

Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Connecticut received 1.87 inches of daily rainfall, breaking the previous record of 1.32 inches set in 1958.

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey announced a state of emergency on Monday, October 25 in anticipation of a Nor’easter. In a statement, Murphy said, “The impending Nor’easter storm is forecasted to bring major flash floods, coastal flooding, and wind gusts across New Jersey.”

“Residents should stay off the roads, be attentive, and adhere to all safety measures,” says the statement.

On Wednesday morning, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who had also proclaimed a state of emergency in advance of the storm, advised citizens to “watch their local weather forecasts and use caution on your commute.”

Right now in Queens, it’s wet and wild…

pic.twitter.com/1E7zuKSC7B #noreaster #nycweather

— Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) (Natural Immunity Matters) 26th of October, 2021 ALERT FOR FLOODING On Wilson Avenue, water is filling the intersection – We. This is a condensed version of the information.